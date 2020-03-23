SEC Filings AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement By ME Staff 8-k -

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement

Item 2.04. Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

In recent weeks, due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the global pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “Company”) have received an unusually high number of margin calls from financing counterparties. Through Friday March 20, 2020, the Company timely met or is in the process of meeting all margin calls received. Although the Company’s satisfaction of certain margin calls received on Friday March 20, 2020 missed the wire deadline, on Friday evening the Company notified the affected counterparties that the Company will make the full $17.8 million of such margin call payments on Monday March 23, 2020.

In addition, on Friday evening, March 20, 2020 the Company notified its financing counterparties that it does not expect to be in a position to fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls under its financing arrangements in the near term as a result of market disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is engaged in discussions with its financing counterparties with regard to entering into forbearance agreements to which each counterparty would agree to forbear from exercising its rights and remedies with respect to an event of default under the applicable financing arrangement for an agreed-upon period. The Company cannot predict whether its financing counterparties will enter into a forbearance agreement, the timing of any such agreement, or the terms thereof.

Under the terms of the Company’s financing arrangements, if the Company fails to deliver additional collateral or otherwise meet margin calls when due, the counterparties may demand immediate payment by the Company of its aggregate outstanding financing obligations and/or take ownership of the securities securing the Company’s financing obligations.

The Company has engaged Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as legal counsel and FTI LLC as financial advisor in connection with its financings and related matters.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Following the Company’s payment in full of the margin calls received Friday March 20, 2020, as described above, the Company will have an aggregate of approximately $2.5 billion of outstanding borrowings under its financing arrangements as of March 20, 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this report or other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may”, “expect” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our ability to accurately predict our outstanding indebtedness and the status of our ongoing discussions with our financing counterparties. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in default rates, changes in the yield curve, changes in prepayment rates, the availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of our assets, general economic conditions, conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, Excess MSRs and loans, our ability to predict and control costs, conditions in the real estate market, legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company and the ongoing spread and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and

subsequent filings. All information in this current report on Form 8-K is as of March 23, 2020. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.