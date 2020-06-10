SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The annual meeting of the stockholders of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on June 5, 2020. The stockholders of the Company voted as follows on the matters set forth below.

1. Election of Two Class III Directors. The following nominees for director were elected to serve terms expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2023, based on the following votes:

32,272,726 1,009,985 8,536,061 12,819,819

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Sequential Brands Group, Inc. 2013 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan, as amended on March 2, 2020.



Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2022176d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 EXHIBIT 10.1 SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods. The Company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. The Company licenses the Martha Stewart brand to various licensees, including retailers, such as Macy’s, The Home Depot, PetSmart and Staples. The Jessica Simpson Collection is a signature lifestyle concept designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, which offers various product categories, including footwear, apparel, fragrance, fashion accessories, maternity apparel, girls clothing and a home line. The Avia brand offers running and activewear products.