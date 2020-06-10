AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07



AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d939097dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE AMERICAN VANGUARD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS & SUSPENDS CASH DIVIDEND Newport Beach,…

About AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc. (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance). The Company, through AMVAC, develops and markets products for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. The Company manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals, which include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms.