SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SELB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.>Other Events.

On March 30, 2020, Alison D. Schecter, M.D. ceased serving as the Chief Medical Officer of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”). The Company is currently conducting a search for Dr. Schecter’s replacement. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Peter G. Traber, M.D. as the Company’s Interim Chief Medical Officer, effective March 30, 2020, pending the appointment of Dr. Schecter’s permanent replacement.

Dr. Traber, age 64, is the President of PGT Life Sciences Consulting and has served as Partner in Alacrita Consulting since June 2018, most recently completing an engagement as acting Chief Medical Officer for a newly-public, development stage company. Dr. Traber is an experienced physician executive with over 30 years of experience in drug development, life sciences, and health care. He previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer and director of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. from 2011 to March 2018. Relevant prior experience includes serving as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development for GlaxoSmithKline plc. In addition, he has held academic leadership roles of increasing responsibility at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, including CEO of the Penn Health System, and President and CEO of Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Traber holds an M.D. from Wayne State University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan.