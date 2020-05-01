SEC Filings SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 30, 2020, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock”. The Company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock, no par value (the “Common Stock”) at an offering price of $1.00 per share of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,500,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on May 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.