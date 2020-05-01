Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 a52212781ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Olympic Steel Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results Disciplined approach to operating expenses and inventory management further strengthens balance sheet and liquidity CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)
Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. The Company’s specialty metals flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products and fabricated parts. The Company’s tubular and pipe products segment consists of the Chicago Tube and Iron Company (CTI) business. Through its tubular and pipe products segment, it distributes metals tubing, pipe, bar, valve and fittings, and fabricate pressure parts supplied to various industrial markets.