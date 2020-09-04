SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On, August 31, 2020, John T. Blake, Chief Financial Officer of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (the “Company”), submitted his resignation from all positions effective September 4, 2020 to pursue other opportunities. Edward Sedo, Controller, has been appointed Principal Accounting and Financial Officer and will assume the majority of Mr. Blake’s duties.

