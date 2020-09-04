SEC Filings PARKERVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:PRKR) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

PARKERVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:PRKR) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 – Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On August 31, 2020, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 110,000,000 to 140,000,000.The board of directors of the Company approved the amendment on June 5, 2020, pending shareholder approval. The amendment is more fully described on pages 14 to 15 of the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2020, which description is incorporated herein by reference.

﻿

Articles of amendment to the Company’s amended and restated articles of incorporation setting forth the amendment were filed with the Department of State of the State of Floridaon September 2, 2020,and the amendment became effective on September 4, 2020.

﻿

The foregoing summary of the material terms and conditions of the articles of amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the articles of amendment, which are included as Exhibit 3.1 to this report and are incorporated herein by reference.

﻿

Item 5.07 – Submission ofMattersto a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on August 31, 2020. The record date for shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting was July 2, 2020. At the close of business on that date, the Company had 49,097,007 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to be voted at the Annual Meeting. Three proposals were submitted to the Company’s shareholders at the Annual Meeting. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2020. The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1

The Company’s shareholders elected the following Class I Director to serve for a term expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting. The voting results are set forth below.

﻿Proposal 2

The Company’s shareholders approved an amendment to the amended and restated articles of incorporation of the Company to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 110,000,000 to 140,000,000.The voting results are set forth below.

Proposal 3

The Company’s shareholders ratified the selection of MSL, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020. The voting results are set forth below.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Story continues below

PARKERVISION INC Exhibit

EX-3 2 prkr-20200903xex3_1.htm ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION / BYLAWS prkr-20200903xex3_1 ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF PARKERVISION,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PARKERVISION, INC. (NASDAQ:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).