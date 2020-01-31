SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SHLD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on October 15, 2018 (the “Petition Date”), Sears Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Bankruptcy Court”) seeking relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”), on April 17, 2019, the Debtors filed a proposed Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court, on May 16, 2019, the Debtors filed an amended proposed Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court, and on June 28, 2019, the Debtors filed a Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court. On September 13, 2019, the Debtors filed a Modified Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court. On October 1, 2019, the Debtors filed a Revised Modified Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan (the “Plan”) with the Bankruptcy Court. On October 15, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order, Docket No. 5370, confirming the Plan.

The Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption “In re Sears Holdings Corporation, et al., Case No. 18-23538.” Documents filed on the docket of and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available free of charge online at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/sears. Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Form 8-K”) and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in this Form 8-K.

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 24, 2019, on January 17, 2019, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (together, the “Sellers”) entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (as amended, the “APA”) with Transform Holdco LLC (“Transform”), an affiliate of ESL Investments, Inc. (“ESL”), a significant creditor and shareholder of the Company, to which Transform agreed to acquire from the Company substantially all of the go-forward retail footprint and other assets and component businesses of the Company as a going concern (the “Going Concern Transaction”). On February 8, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order authorizing and approving the Going Concern Transaction to the Purchase Agreement (the “Sale Order”) and the Going Concern Transaction was completed on February 11, 2019 to and in accordance with the APA and approved by the Sale Order (the “Closing”).

Since the Closing, there have been numerous APA-related disputes between Transform and the Company. On January 28, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order, Docket No. 6413 (the “Settlement Order”), approving that certain Settlement Agreement, by and among the Company, Transform and other Debtor parties thereto, dated January 10, 2020 (the “Settlement Agreement”), which reflects the settlement of all outstanding APA-related disputes between Transform and the Debtors. to the Settlement Agreement, (i) the Debtors will retain over $45 million of funds previously received to various Bankruptcy Court rulings and interim settlements, and (ii) approximately $160 million in liabilities assumed under the APA will remain assumed by Transform, including certain accounts payable and 503(b)(9) obligations that are cure costs under the APA. Additionally, the Debtors will receive approximately $18.3 million in additional payments, including approximately $13 million in cash from Transform and the release of approximately $5.3 million in utility deposits. Transform and the Debtors also agreed to transfer to the other party any future tax refunds, rebates or credits that belong to the other party under the APA and to regularly reconcile and share information with respect to such disbursements.

The Settlement Agreement incorporates and ratifies all interim settlements between and among the Company and Transform relating to the various APA-related disputes and all previous payments made as a result of the Bankruptcy Court’s prior rulings and interim settlements. Additionally, the parties agreed that there would be no further litigation, including appeals, associated with the outstanding APA-related disputes and that Transform would not be required to satisfy any further 503(b)(9) obligations (other than cure costs) or accounts payable or severance reimbursement obligations under the APA.

The foregoing description of the Settlement Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Settlement Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this Form 8-K or documents referred to herein, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, which include the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to risks relating to the Debtors’ ability to satisfy (or obtain waivers of) the conditions precedent to the Effective Date and the Debtors’ ability to pay the Administrative Expense Claims (as defined in the Plan) (as they may be reduced under section 1129(a)(9) of the