SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement with Aspire Capital

On April 10, 2020, SCYNEXIS, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company (“Aspire Capital”), to which the Company has the right to sell to Aspire Capital from time to time in its sole discretion up to $20.0 million in shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”) over the next 30 months, subject to certain limitations and conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement.

Concurrently with entering into the Purchase Agreement, the Company also entered into a registration rights agreement with Aspire Capital (the “Registration Rights Agreement”), in which the Company agreed to prepare and file under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, under its current registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227167), and file, if needed, one or more registration statements, as permissible and necessary, for the sale of the shares of Common Stock that have been and may be issued to Aspire Capital under the Purchase Agreement. The Company has filed with the Securities Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227167) registering all of the shares of common stock that may be offered to Aspire Capital from time to time.

Under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the Company, the Company has the right, in its sole discretion, to present Aspire Capital with a purchase notice (each, a “Purchase Notice”), directing Aspire Capital (as principal) to purchase up to 250,000 shares of Common Stock per business day, up to $20.0 million of Common Stock in the aggregate at a per share price (the “Purchase Price”) equal to the lesser of:

The Company and Aspire Capital also may mutually agree to increase the number of shares that may be sold to as much as an additional 2,000,000 shares per business day.

In addition, on any date on which the Company submits a Purchase Notice to Aspire Capital in an amount equal to at least 250,000 shares, the Company also has the right, in its sole discretion, to present Aspire Capital with a volume-weighted average price purchase notice (each, a “VWAP Purchase Notice”) directing Aspire Capital to purchase an amount of stock equal to up to 30% of the aggregate shares of Common Stock traded on its principal market on the next trading day (the “VWAP Purchase Date”), subject to a maximum number of shares the Company may determine. The purchase price per share to such VWAP Purchase Notice is generally 97% of the volume-weighted average price for Common Stock traded on its principal market on the VWAP Purchase Date.

The Purchase Price will be adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, or other similar transaction occurring during the period(s) used to compute the Purchase Price. The Company may deliver multiple Purchase Notices and VWAP Purchase Notices to Aspire Capital from time to time during the term of the Purchase Agreement, so long as the most recent purchase has been completed.

The Purchase Agreement provides that the Company and Aspire Capital shall not effect any sales under the Purchase Agreement on any purchase date where the closing sale price of Common Stock is less than $0.25. There are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, and the Company will control the timing and amount of sales of Common Stock to Aspire Capital. Aspire Capital has no right to require any sales by the Company, but is obligated to make purchases from the Company as directed by the Company in accordance with the Purchase Agreement. There are no limitations on use of proceeds, financial or business covenants, restrictions on

future fundings, rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement. In consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, concurrently with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, the Company issued to Aspire Capital 709,103 shares of Common Stock (the “Commitment Shares”). The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time, at its discretion, without any cost to the Company. Aspire Capital has agreed that neither it nor any of its agents, representatives and affiliates shall engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of Common Stock during any time prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement. Any proceeds that the Company receives under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

The foregoing is a summary description of certain terms of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement and, by its nature, is incomplete. Copies of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 4.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. All readers are encouraged to read the entire text of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement.

The Company is filing the opinion of its counsel, Cooley LLP, relating to the legality of the shares of Common Stock offered and sold to the Purchase Agreement, as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits



SCYNEXIS INC Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 scyx-ex41_8.htm EX-4.1 scyx-ex41_8.htm Exhibit 4.1 REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains. The Company also conducts additional in vitro and in vivo studies to further characterize the spectrum of activity of SCY-078. The Company has completed multiple Phase I studies with the oral formulation of SCY-078 and is conducting its first Phase I study with the IV formulation of SCY-078. The Company has also developed a platform for cyclophilin inhibitors, which has two clinical stage compounds, such as SCY-635 and SCY-641.