SEC Filings First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of First Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) adopted a resolution to amend the Code of By-Laws of the Corporation. A copy of the resolution is being furnished as an exhibit to this report and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

The exhibit to this report is as follows: