First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of First Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) adopted a resolution to amend the Code of By-Laws of the Corporation. A copy of the resolution is being furnished as an exhibit to this report and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
The exhibit to this report is as follows:
FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ Exhibit
EX-3.III 2 thff8k2020-04x13exx3iii.htm EXHIBIT 3.III Exhibit FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATIONRESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY UNANAIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENTREGARDING VIRTUAL SHAREHOLDERS ANNUAL MEETINGWHEREAS,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. It operates in the banking segment. The Company is the holding company of First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Company’s other subsidiaries include The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); Forrest Sherer Inc. (Forrest Sherer), a full-line insurance agency, and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc., a captive insurance company. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes commercial, residential and consumer. The Bank’s investments consist of the United States Government sponsored entity mortgage-backed securities and agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, states and political subdivisions, and corporate obligations.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR