SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Press Release of Schmitt Industries, Inc., dated as of December 18, 2019.



About SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement). For the Balancer segment, it designs, manufactures and sells computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing and process control systems for the machine tool industry. Under the Measurement segment, the Company through its subsidiary, Schmitt Measurement Systems, Inc., designs, manufactures and sells laser and white light sensors, laser-based micro roughness measurement products, laser-based surface analysis and measurement products, and ultrasonic measurement products. The Company provides sales and service for Europe and Asia through its subsidiary, Schmitt Europe Limited.