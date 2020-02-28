SEC Filings SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. (TSE:SCY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. (TSE:SCY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 2, 2020, Scandium International Mining Corp. issued a press release entitled “SCY Announces Joint Program with ECK Industries to Demonstrate Impacts of Cerium and Scandium Additions in Aluminium Alloys”.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this report, including the exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of theSecurities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under theSecurities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following Exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.

99.1 News release dated February 27, 2020.