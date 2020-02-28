SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 28, 2020, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will host a teleconference at 8:30 am Eastern Time on March 6, 2020, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Form 8-K, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs. It advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash, as well as non-traditional investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. It offers clients an array of investment solutions together with an array of non-proprietary solutions offered by unaffiliated firms selected. Silvercrest’s family office services include financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.