SAUL CENTERS INC. (NYSE:BFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Saul Centers, Inc. (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries. It is engaged in the management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties, located in the Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore metropolitan area. The operating property portfolio consists of over 50 neighborhood and community Shopping Centers, and over six Mixed-Use Properties totaling approximately 7.9 million and over 1.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), respectively. The Company’s retail tenants include Giant Food and Safeway.