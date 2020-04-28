SEC Filings SAUL CENTERS INC. (NYSE:BFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 24, 2020, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which B. Francis Saul II, John E. Chapoton, H. Gregory Platts and John R. Whitmore were reelected to the Board of Directors for three year terms expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting. The terms of the remaining Board members did not expire as of the April 24, 2020 meeting, and those individuals continue as directors of the Company. Holders of 22,088,078 shares of the Company’s common stock voted in person at the meeting or by proxy (representing 95.1% of the 23,216,149 shares eligible to vote) as follows:

In Favor Withheld> Not Voted

B. Francis Saul II 20,353,360 772,556 962,162

John E. Chapoton 20,788,417 337,499 962,162

H. Gregory Platts 18,066,142 3,059,774 962,162

John R. Whitmore 19,922,338 1,203,578 962,162

The stockholders voted in favor of the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent public accountants as follows:

In Favor Opposed Abstain

>>>>>>>>>>>>22,046,660 10,250 31,168

The stockholders voted to approve the compensation paid to the Company\’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company\’s Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

In Favor Opposed Abstain Not Voted

>>>>>>>>>>>>20,675,718 379,996 70,202 962,162