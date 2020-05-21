SEC Filings SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement

On May 14, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), entered into a Series D Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain accredited investor for the sale by the Company in a private placement of an aggregate of eightshares of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share at a stated value equal to $25,000per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), for an aggregate total purchase price of $200,000. The closing of the private placement occurred on May 14, 2020.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Purchase Agreement, which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02. The Series D Preferred Stock was offered and sold in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof. Each of the investors represented that it was an accredited investor and is acquiring the shares for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof.

Item 5.03 Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03. On May 14, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation of Series D Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada creating a new series of eight shares of Series D Preferred Stock of the Company (the “Certificate of Designation”).

Subject to the terms of the Certificate of Designation, each share of Series D Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of Common Stock of the Company at a rate equal to the stated value of such share of Series D Preferred Stock of $25,000, divided by the conversion price of $0.14per share (subject to adjustment from time to time upon the occurrence of certain events as described in the Certificate of Designation). The Certificate of Designation became effective upon filing with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. If all outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock were converted into Common Stock at the original conversion rate, such shares would convert into an aggregate of 1,428,571 shares of Common Stock.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Series D Preferred Stock is not currently convertible into shares of Common Stock because the Company does not currently have sufficient authorized and unissued shares of its Common Stock to permit conversion in full of all issued and outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock. Accordingly, the Certificate of Designation provides that the Series D Preferred Stock is only convertible into Common Stock once the Company amends its Articles of Incorporation to increase its authorized and unissued Common Stock to an amount sufficient to permit such conversion of the Series D Preferred Stock. Each investor has agreed in the Purchase Agreement that such investor will, within five business days following such amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, convert all of such investor’s shares of Series D Preferred Stock into shares of Common Stock.

The Certificate of Designation provides that if the Company has not obtained the approval of its shareholders to amend the Company’s Articles of Incorporation to increase the authorized shares of Common Stock sufficient to permit such conversion, or if such amendment has not otherwise been filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on or before December 31, 2020 (either such event, an “Authorization Failure”), then the Company shall be required to redeem all outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock for a per-share redemption price, payable in cash in a single installment not later than thirty (30) days following the date of such Authorization Failure, equal to the greater of (a) two hundred percent (200%) of the stated value of such share, and (b)(i) the volume-weighted average sale price of a share of Common Stock reported on the trading market on which the Common Stock is then traded for the thirty (30) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of such Authorization Failure, multiplied by (ii) the number of shares of Common Stock such share of Series D Preferred Stock would otherwise be convertible into as of such date had such Authorization Failure not occurred.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Designation does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Designation, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.