MS Structured Asset Corp. (NYSE:HJV) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 20, 2020, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Trust, issued a notice to the Unitholders, Warrantholders, Depositor and Rating Agencies regarding the bankruptcy filing by J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (formerly known as J. C. Penney Company, Inc.), which constitutes an Underlying Security Default and Trust Wind-Up Event under the Trust Agreement, and the termination of the Trust. Under the terms of the Trust Agreement, there will be a liquidation of the Underlying Securities and a distribution of the net proceeds of such liquidation (if any) to Unitholders as described in the notice. The Trust will be terminated following such distribution. A copy of the notice is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

In addition, on May 19, 2020, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) issued a press release regarding the delisting of the Class A Units from NYSE and the immediate suspension of trading in the Class A Units. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto.





