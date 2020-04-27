Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), NASDAQ: “SAL”, the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced that investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended March 31, 2020, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under News & Market Information/Presentations. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and is not incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

About Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut-chartered and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) insured commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of over 10 banking offices and approximately nine automated teller machines (ATMs). The Bank originates commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one- to four- family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans and other consumer loans. The Bank’s securities portfolio include the United States Government and Agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and tax exempt municipal bonds. The Bank uses deposits, repayments and sales, and borrowings to fund lending, investing and general operations.