Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank. The Bank originates residential mortgages (one- to four-family) and commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and commercial loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit accounts, which include certificates of deposit accounts ranging in terms from 90 days to 5 years, as well as, checking, savings and money market accounts. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are included in certificates of deposit.