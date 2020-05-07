SEC Filings RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of RigNet, Inc. (the “Company”), was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The proposals submitted to the stockholders are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders of the Company:

Item 1.Elected all nine director nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors have been elected:

Item 2.Ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020:

Item 3.Approved an Amendment to the RigNet, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan

Item 4.Approved, as an advisory vote, the compensation of named executive officers:

