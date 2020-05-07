ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 7, 2020, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2020 financial results. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished herewith and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Section 7 – Regulation FD

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it will host a live webcast and conference call to review financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.armstrongflooring.com . Due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in, the Company encourages use of the webcast. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 929-477-0402 (international). A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 8963081. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”), the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to avail itself of an extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”), originally due on May 11, 2020. The Company expects to file the Report on or before June 25, 2020, which is 45 days after the original due date of the Report.

The Company is relying on Release No. 34-88465 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020, to Section 36 of the Exchange Act, which allows a registrant to delay the filing of certain reports under the Exchange Act by up to 45 days after the original due date of such report if a registrant is unable to meet the filing deadline due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.