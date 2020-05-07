ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On May 7, 2020, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2020 financial results. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished herewith and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Section 7 – Regulation FD
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On May 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it will host a live webcast and conference call to review financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.armstrongflooring.com. Due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in, the Company encourages use of the webcast. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 800-289-0438 (domestic) or 929-477-0402 (international). A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 8963081. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
Due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”), the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to avail itself of an extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”), originally due on May 11, 2020. The Company expects to file the Report on or before June 25, 2020, which is 45 days after the original due date of the Report.
The Company is relying on Release No. 34-88465 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020, to Section 36 of the Exchange Act, which allows a registrant to delay the filing of certain reports under the Exchange Act by up to 45 days after the original due date of such report if a registrant is unable to meet the filing deadline due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Company will be unable to file the Report by its original due date as a result of disruptions caused by the pandemic and the need to perform additional analyses and procedures relating to COVID-19’s potential impact on the Company’s financial statements, including analyses pertaining to the potential impairment of long-lived assets.
The Company is also evaluating alternatives to further enhance liquidity, including through discussions with its lenders regarding covenants under its ABL credit facility.
Risks Related to COVID-19
In light of recent developments relating to COVID-19, the Company is supplementing Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. The following risk factor should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows and stock price can be adversely affected by pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Our business, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows and stock price can be adversely affected by pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread from China to many other countries including the United States. In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic, and the President of the United States declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. The outbreak has resulted in governments around the world implementing measures to help control the spread of the virus, including quarantines, “shelter in place” and “stay at home” orders, travel restrictions, business curtailments, school closures, and other measures. In addition, governments and central banks in several parts of the world have enacted fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to counteract the impacts of COVID-19.
Although we have continued to operate our facilities to date consistent with federal guidelines and state and local orders, the outbreak of COVID-19 and any preventive or protective actions taken by governmental authorities may have a material adverse effect on our operations, supply chain, customers and transportation networks, including business shutdowns or disruptions. The extent to which COVID-19 may adversely impact our business depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable, depending upon the severity and duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain or mitigate its effects. Any resulting financial impact cannot be estimated reasonably at this time, but may materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we may experience materially adverse impacts to our business due to any resulting economic recession or depression. Additionally, concerns over the economic impact of COVID-19 have caused extreme volatility in financial and other capital markets which has and may continue to adversely impact our stock price and our ability to access capital markets. To the extent the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, such as those relating to our products and financial performance.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press Release of Armstrong Flooring, Inc., dated May 7, 2020