RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

In response to the impacts of COVID-19 on the business of RigNet, Inc. (the “Company”), our Chief Executive Officer has elected to reduce his 2020 base salary by 20% effective May 1, 2020. Our other named executive officers (as defined in the proxy statement for our 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2020) have elected to reduce their 2020 base salaries by 15 % effective May 1, 2020. In addition, our Board of Directors has elected to take a 35% reduction in cash retainer fees for the first quarter of 2020. On April 17, 2020, the Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors approved these changes in named executive officer compensation.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Update

Effective May 1, 2020, in addition to base salary reductions of our Chief Executive Officer and other named executive officer and the reduction to the Board of Directors cash retainer fees described under Item 5.02, we have reduced base pay for certain other employees by graduated amounts between 10% and 15%.

