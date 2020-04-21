AMERICANN, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Files An 8-K Other Events
On April 15, 2020 AmeriCann, Inc. filed a Cultivation and Product Manufacturing Application for Building 2 at AmeriCann’s Massachusetts Cannabis Center (“MCC”) in Freetown, MA.
Plans for Building 2 include up to 205,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing space. AmeriCann, Inc, would become the exclusive licensed operator for Building 2 though a wholly-owned subsidiary AmeriCann Brands, Inc.
The MCC is a planned one million square foot sustainable greenhouse, processing and product manufacturing project in Freetown, Massachusetts which is being developed by AmeriCann.
Building 1 of the MCC is complete and AmeriCann’s JV Partner commenced operations in February of 2020 with a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art greenhouse and product manufacturing facility. The first harvest from Building 1 was announced in March.
About AMERICANN, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)
AmeriCann, Inc. develops, owns and supports medical cannabis cultivation and processing facilities. The Company has a multi-market portfolio of over 1,000,000 square feet of cannabis production infrastructure in various stages of development, which consists of approximately 125,000 square feet of approved cultivation and processing infrastructure on over five acres located at 5280 Monaco St. in Denver, and site approval for approximately 977,000 square feet of cultivation, processing and administration infrastructure at the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC). To support local businesses that seek to serve cannabis patients in their communities, the Company initiated the AmeriCann Preferred Partner Program. The initial step in becoming a preferred partner involves an application on its Website. The Company focuses on leasing facilities to its Preferred Partners that will be designed with its cultivation and processing system called Cannopy.