AMERICANN, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On April 15, 2020 AmeriCann, Inc. filed a Cultivation and Product Manufacturing Application for Building 2 at AmeriCann’s Massachusetts Cannabis Center (“MCC”) in Freetown, MA.

Plans for Building 2 include up to 205,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing space. AmeriCann, Inc, would become the exclusive licensed operator for Building 2 though a wholly-owned subsidiary AmeriCann Brands, Inc.

The MCC is a planned one million square foot sustainable greenhouse, processing and product manufacturing project in Freetown, Massachusetts which is being developed by AmeriCann.

Building 1 of the MCC is complete and AmeriCann’s JV Partner commenced operations in February of 2020 with a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art greenhouse and product manufacturing facility. The first harvest from Building 1 was announced in March.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits

