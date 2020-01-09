RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. (NASDAQ:RELL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On January 8, 2020, Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing earnings results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LTD/DE Exhibit

About RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion, and radio frequency (RF) and microwave components; high value displays, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment, and customized display solutions. The Company’s segments include Power and Microwave Technologies Group, which provides engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to customers in alternative energy, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets; Canvys, which provides customized display solutions to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial and medical original equipment manufacturers markets, and Healthcare, which manufactures, distributes and services replacement parts for the healthcare market, including hospitals, medical centers, independent service organizations and multi-vendor service providers.