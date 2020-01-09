Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Story continues below

IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex991_1.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 8,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection. The Company operates through two segments: Intersection and Highway. Video products are sold in the Intersection segment. Radar products are sold in the Highway segment. The Company’s family of products, which it markets as Autoscope video or video products (Autoscope) and RTMS radar or radar products (RTMS), provides end users with the tools that manage traffic flow and support driver safety. Its technology analyzes signals from sensors and transmits the information to management systems and controllers or directly to users.