RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

RF Industries, Ltd. (the “Company”) from time to time makes presentations at conferences and to analysts, current stockholders, potential investors and others, and has prepared presentation materials that the Company intends to use in this regard. A copy of the presentation materials to be used is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On March 16, 2021 the Company issued a press release announcing that it had received a $6.5 million purchase order from a new Tier-1 wireless carrier customer. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

RF Industries, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, and fiber optic cables. The Company’s segments include RF Connector and Cable Assembly, Medical Cabling and Interconnector, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly. It operates through five divisions, which include Connector and Cable Assembly Division, which designs, manufactures and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors; the Bioconnect Division, which manufactures and distributes cabling and interconnect products to the medical monitoring market; Cables Unlimited Division, which operates through Cables Unlimited, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company; Comnet Telecom Supply Division, which operates through Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and the Rel-Tech Electronics Division, which operates through Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.