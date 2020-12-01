SEC Filings ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 1, 2020, Mr. Ofir Koren informed ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (the “Company”) that he intends to resign as Vice President, Research & Development and Regulatory, effective January 17, 2021. Mr. Koren’s resignation is to pursue another career opportunity and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies) or practices. Mr. Koren will continue to support the Company until February 28, 2021 in certain regulatory matters. The Company and its board of directors wish to thank Mr. Koren for his strategic leadership and contributions to the Company’s growth over the years.

