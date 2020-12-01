MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



MusclePharm Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contact: John Mills,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation is a performance lifestyle company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. The Company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets and gels. The Company’s portfolio of brands targets various types of fitness enthusiasts, including professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, basketball, soccer, cross fit, golf, tennis, volleyball and other active lifestyle activities. The MusclePharm Sport Series includes supplements that cover the needs of athletes, including their workout needs. MusclePharm Hybrid Series products include Assault, Amino1 and Combat Protein Powder. FitMiss products are designed and formulated for the active woman’s lifestyle utilizing ingredients that cover the range of busy women’s needs, including weight loss, multi-vitamins, protein shakes, detox, skin care and pre-workout energy mixes. MusclePharm Core products include BCAA 3:1:2, CLA Core and Fish Oil.