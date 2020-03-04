RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 2, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) and the UWM Research Foundation, Inc. (“UWMRF”), an affiliate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, entered into a Company Option Agreement (the “Option Agreement”), by which UWMRF granted to the Company an exclusive option (the “Option”) to enter into a proposed Patent License Agreement substantially in the form attached to the Option Agreement (the “Form of License Agreement”). The Form of License Agreement contemplates that UWMRF would license to the Company certain patent and technology rights held by UWMRF for the Company’s use in developing commercial products.

The Option Agreement expires six months after the Effective Date. As consideration for the Option, the Company has paid UWMRF an initial fee of $2,500. The exercise of the Option is conditioned upon the Company securing a financing commitment for at least $1,000,000 and the Company’s submission to UWMRF of a development plan that describes the strategies and timelines regarding the Company’s use of the licenses to be granted under the Form of License Agreement, among other conditions. During the option period, as defined in the Option Agreement, UWMRF may not license its relevant patents or technology to any third party but may publish and distribute results of its scholarly research.

The Form of License Agreement contemplates that UWMRF would grant to the Company an exclusive license to commercialize products based on UWMRF’s rights in certain patents and patent applications, and a non-exclusive license to commercialize products based on UWMRF’s rights in certain technology that is not the subject of the patents or patent applications. UWMRF would reserve the right to use, and upon the approval of the Company, to license, these patent and technology rights for any non-commercial purpose, including research and education. The term of the Form of License Agreement would expire upon the later of the expiration of the Company’s payment obligations to UWMRF or the expiration of the last remaining licensed patent granted thereunder, subject to early termination upon the occurrence of certain events. The Form of License Agreement also contains a standard indemnification provision in favor of UWMRF and confidentiality provisions obligating both parties.

Under the Form of License Agreement, in consideration for the licenses granted, the Company would pay to UWMRF the following: (i) patent filing and prosecution costs incurred by UWMRF prior to the Effective Date, paid in yearly installments over three years from the Effective Date; (ii) annual maintenance fees, beginning on the second anniversary of the Effective Date; (iii) milestone payments, paid upon the occurrence of certain dosing events of patients during clinical trials and certain approvals by the Food and Drug Administration; and (iv) royalties on net sales of products developed with the licenses, subject to minimum annual payments and to royalty rate adjustments based on whether separate royalty payments by the Company yield an aggregate rate beyond a stated threshold. The Company would also grant UWMRF certain stock appreciation rights with respect to the Company’s neuromodulator programs, subject to certain limitations, and would pay to UWMRF certain percentages of revenues generated from sublicenses of the licenses provided under the Form of License Agreement by the Company to third parties.

The description of the Option Agreement and the Form of License Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Option Agreement and the Form of License Agreement attached thereto, respectively, which are included together as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its entry into the Option Agreement. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

A list of exhibits that are furnished and filed as part of this report is set forth in the Exhibit Index, which is presented elsewhere in this document, and is incorporated herein by reference.

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Company Option Agreement, dated as of March 2, 2020, by and between the UWM Research Foundation, Inc. and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.* 99.2 Press Release dated March 4, 2020**

* Certain information in Exhibit 99.1 has been omitted to Item 601(b)(10) of Regulation S-K because it is both not material and would be competitively harmful if publicly disclosed. The Company undertakes to furnish, supplementally, a copy of the unredacted exhibit to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request.

** Furnished herewith.



RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company is focused on the clinical development in the areas of respiratory disorders, including respiratory depression and sleep apnea. It is engaged in research and clinical development of a class of compounds referred to as ampakines, which act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at a-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptors. Its ampakines, including CX717, CX1739 and CX1942, were efficacious in treating drug induced respiratory depression caused by opioids or certain anesthetics without offsetting the analgesic effects of the opioids or the anesthetic effects of the anesthetics. Its dronabinol is indicated for the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea.