TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:TWI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 4, 2020, Titan International, Inc. issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.

About TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. is a manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles used in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer segments. The Company operates through three segments: agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer. The Company’s agricultural market includes rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components manufactured for use on various agricultural and forestry equipment. The Company’s earthmoving/construction market includes rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components for various types of off-the-road (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military and construction equipment. The Company’s consumer market includes bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia, as well as products for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).