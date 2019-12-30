RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 20, 2019, James Sapirstein provided RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) with notice of his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and all committees of the Board on which he serves, effective as of December 20, 2019. Mr. Sapirstein’s decision to resign did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.



RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company is focused on the clinical development in the areas of respiratory disorders, including respiratory depression and sleep apnea. It is engaged in research and clinical development of a class of compounds referred to as ampakines, which act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at a-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptors. Its ampakines, including CX717, CX1739 and CX1942, were efficacious in treating drug induced respiratory depression caused by opioids or certain anesthetics without offsetting the analgesic effects of the opioids or the anesthetic effects of the anesthetics. Its dronabinol is indicated for the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea.