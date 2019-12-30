CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 30, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that the special committee of its board of directors, composed of Alan Au, Edward Schafer, Terry A. Belmont and Wen Tao (Steve) Liu, PhD, has retained Jefferies Group LLC as its independent financial advisor and White & Case LLP as its independent legal advisor. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
99.1 Press Release, dated December 30, 2019
About CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China. It is focused on developing and marketing cell-based therapies based on its cellular platforms, to treat serious chronic and degenerative diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, including osteoarthritis and tissue damage, various inflammatory diseases and metabolic diseases.

