SEC Filings CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 30, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that the special committee of its board of directors, composed of Alan Au, Edward Schafer, Terry A. Belmont and Wen Tao (Steve) Liu, PhD, has retained Jefferies Group LLC as its independent financial advisor and White & Case LLP as its independent legal advisor. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated December 30, 2019