Resonant INC. (NASDAQ:RESN) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 17, 2020, we completed a restructuring of our workforce which included the layoff of ten full-time employees. Of these employees, eight were on our technical staff and two were devoted to sales, marketing and administration matters. In addition, during the first quarter of 2020 we negotiated the retirement or other departure of four executives. The restructuring is being implemented as part of a comprehensive review of our operations and is intended to reduce our operating costs as we shift our development initiatives to focus on XBAR® and 5G deployment. The decision to streamline our operations is not related to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

We estimate the layoffs will cost approximately $200,000 in the first quarter of 2020, consisting primarily of severance and other termination benefits, and the layoffs and executive departures will result in annual GAAP expense savings of approximately $4.5 million.



