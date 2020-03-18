OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Story continues below

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP)

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. is a medical cannabis research and development company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products (the Product Prospects) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, psoriasis and fibromyalgia, as well as development of a cannabis soluble tablet delivery system that has applications for other indications. The Company also provides consulting services to governmental and private entities to assist them with developing and implementing various medical cannabis programs. As of September 30, 2016, the Company was engaged in two business activities: work with GUMI to commercialize and market the Company’s Electromagnetic Percussion Device (the Device), and research and development of Cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of a range of medical conditions and/or diseases, such as multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) migraines and a delivery system.