RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. (TSE:RFP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02

On April 30, 2020, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (the “Company”) reported its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release containing the information is furnished as exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained and incorporated in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Risk Factor Update

The Company is supplementing the risk factors described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, (“Form 10-K”) with the additional risk factor set forth below. This supplemental risk factor should be read in conjunction with the other risk factors described in the Form 10-K, which have been heightened by this additional risk factor.

We face various risks related to the novel coronavirus (or “COVID-19”)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has had, and could continue to have a negative impact on financial markets, economic conditions and portions of our business. While we are unable to predict the extent, nature and duration of these impacts at this time, the global COVID-19 pandemic could negatively affect our business and results of operations, as well as the market price of our securities, in a number of ways, including the following: