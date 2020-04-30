Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 30, 2020, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others segment. It has clinical candidates under development, including AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730 and JZP-386. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform) enables it to identify compounds for deuteration and to design, evaluate, develop and manufacture deuterated compounds. The Company is utilizing its DCE Platform to discover and develop product candidates for a range of indications. The Company’s product candidate, CTP-656, is a next generation potentiator that the Company is initially developing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients having gating mutations, including the G551D mutation. AVP-786 is a combination of a deuterated dextromethorphan analog and a low dose of quinidine.

