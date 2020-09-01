Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On August 31, 2020, Rennova Health, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Exchange, Redemption and Forbearance Agreements (the “Agreements”) with certain institutional investors in the Company. In the Agreements, the investors agreed to reduce their holdings of the Company’s debentures by approximately $19.3 million (including accrued interest and penalties) by exchanging the debentures and all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s Series I-1 Convertible Preferred Stock and Series I-2 Convertible Preferred Stock for 30,435 shares of the Company’s newly-authorized Series N Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series N Preferred Stock”). The terms of the Series N Preferred Stock are set forth below. Christopher Diamantis, a former director of the Company, is also a party to the Agreements as he continues to be a guarantor of a portion of the remaining debt.

The investors will continue to own, after the initial exchange, approximately $14.9 million (including accrued interest and penalties) of debentures, but have agreed that the Company could redeem $10 million of its obligations under these debentures held by the investors at face value, plus accrued interest and penalties. These debentures include approximately $5.0 million under debentures that have been guaranteed by Mr. Diamantis. This redemption right is exercisable for 90 days. If it is exercised in full, the remaining debentures held by the investors (totaling approximately $4.9 million, including accrued interest and penalties) will be exchanged for approximately 4,900 additional shares of Series N Preferred Stock.

During the 90-day redemption period (or until the occurrence of certain specified events, if earlier), the investors will forbear from exercising any remedies against the Company or Mr. Diamantis as a result of any existing defaults under the outstanding securities. During that period, additional interest and penalties will not accrue and will be forgiven if the redemption right is exercised in full. If the redemption right is not exercised in full, all such additional amounts will become due and payable.

The shares of Series N Preferred Stock were issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The foregoing description of the Agreements does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to the Agreements, a form of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Changes in Fiscal Year.

On August 31, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to authorize the issuance of up to 50,000 shares of Series N Preferred Stock. The following is a summary of certain terms of the Series N Preferred Stock.

General. The Company’s Board of Directors has designated 50,000 shares of the 5,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock as the Series N Preferred Stock. Each share of the Series N Preferred Stock has a stated value of $1,000.

Voting Rights. Except as provided below or by law, the Series N Preferred Stock shall have no voting rights. However, as long as any shares of Series N Preferred Stock are outstanding, the Company shall not, without the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the then outstanding shares of the Series N Preferred Stock, (a) alter or change adversely the powers, preferences or rights given to the Series N Preferred Stock or alter or amend the Certificate of Designation, (b) amend its certificate of incorporation or other charter documents in any manner that adversely affects any rights of the holders, (c) increase the number of authorized shares of the Series N Preferred Stock, or (d) enter into any agreement with respect to any of the foregoing.

Dividends. Dividends at the rate per annum of 10% of the stated value per share shall accrue on each outstanding share of Series N Preferred Stock from and after the date of the original issuance of such share of Series N Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Accruing Dividends”). The Preferred Accruing Dividends shall accrue from day to day, whether or not declared, and shall be cumulative and non-compounding; provided , however , that such Preferred Accruing Dividends shall be payable only when, as, and if declared by the Board of Directors. No cash dividends shall be paid on the common stock unless the Preferred Accruing Dividends are paid.

Rank. The Series N Preferred Stock ranks with respect to dividends or a liquidation, (i) on parity with the common stock, the Company’s Series H Convertible Preferred Stock, the Company’s Series L Convertible Preferred Stock and the Company’s Series M Convertible Preferred Stock, (ii) senior to the Company’s Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, and (iii) junior to any other class or series of preferred stock of the Company afterwards created and ranking by its terms senior to the Preferred Stock.

Conversion. Each share of the Series N Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, at any time and from time to time, at the option of the holder, into that number of shares of common stock determined by dividing the stated value of such share of Series N Preferred Stock, plus any accrued declared and unpaid dividends, by the conversion price. The conversion price is equal to 90% of the lowest VWAP during the 10 trading days immediately prior to the conversion date. Holders of the Series N Preferred Stock are prohibited from converting Series N Preferred Stock into shares of common stock if, as a result of such conversion, the holder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 4.99% (or, upon election of the holder, 9.99%) of the total number of shares of common stock then issued and outstanding. However, any holder may increase or decrease such percentage to any other percentage not in excess of 9.99%, provided that any increase in such percentage shall not be effective until 61 days after notice to the Company.

Liquidation Preference. Upon any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, the holders of the Series N Preferred Stock shall be entitled to receive an amount equal to the stated value of the Series N Preferred Stock, plus any accrued declared and unpaid dividends thereon and any other fees or liquidated damages then due and owing thereon, for each share of the Series N Preferred Stock before any distribution or payment shall be made on any junior securities.

Redemption. At any time the Company shall have the right to redeem all, or any part, of the Series N Preferred Stock then outstanding. The Series N Preferred Stock subject to redemption shall be redeemed by the Company in cash in an amount equal to the stated value of the shares of the Series N Preferred Stock being redeemed plus all accrued declared and unpaid dividends.

The foregoing description of the Series N Preferred Stock does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to the Certificate of Designation of the Series N Preferred Stock, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.25 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

