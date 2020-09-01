Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Effective September 1, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Stephen P. Mandracchia to the Board. Mr. Mandracchia fills the Board vacancy resulting from the passing of Kevin J. Zugibe in June 2020. Mr. Mandracchia will serve in the class of directors whose term extends to the annual meeting of stockholders in 2022. He will serve solely on the Occupational, Safety and Environmental Protection Committee of the Board of Directors.

Stephen P. Mandracchia, age 60, is a founder of the Company, and served as Vice President Legal and Regulatory of the Company from August 2003 until May 2019 and was Secretary of the Company from 1995 until May 2019. He served in a variety of capacities with the Company since 1993 and served as a consultant to the Company from May 2019 through August 2020. Mr. Mandracchia was a member of the law firm of Martin, Vandewalle, Donohue, Mandracchia & McGahan in Great Neck, New York until 1995 (having been associated with such firm since 1983). Mr. Mandracchia was the brother-in-law of Kevin J. Zugibe, the Company’s former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

From May 6, 2019 through December 31, 2019, Mr. Mandracchia received a monthly consulting fee of $10,000 and such fee was increased to $12,000 per month effective February 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020. During the period January 1, 2019 through May 3, 2019, Mr. Mandracchia was paid base salary of $94,656 and was issued a stock option to purchase 25,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $1.70 per share.

The Company issued a press release with respect to the foregoing which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

(d) Exhibits