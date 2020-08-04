Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 30, 2020, Rennova Health, Inc. (the “Company”) filed an Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation in order to effect a 1-for-10,000 reverse stock split of the Company’s shares of common stock effective on July 31, 2020. As previously announced, on May 7, 2020 the holders of a majority of the total voting power of the Company’s securities approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split of all of the Company’s shares of common stock at a specific ratio within a range from 1-for-100 to 1-for-10,000, and granted authorization to the Board of Directors to determine in its discretion the specific ratio and timing of the reverse split on or prior to December 31, 2020. The Board approved the specific ratio and timing on July 22, 2020.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10,000 shares of the Company’s pre-reverse split common stock have been combined and reclassified into one share of the Company’s common stock. Proportionate voting rights and other rights of common stockholders were not affected by the reverse stock split, other than as a result of the cash payment for any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of common stock will receive a cash payment in respect of such fraction of a share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split became effective at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on July 31, 2020 and the Company’s common stock continued to trade on a post-split basis at the open of business on August 3, 2020. The Company’s post-reverse split common stock has a new CUSIP number, but the par value and other terms of the common stock were not affected by the reverse stock split, except that, for the first 20 days after the reverse split, the common stock will trade under the symbol “RNVAD”. Thereafter, it will trade under our existing symbol “RNVA”. Prior to the reverse split the Company had approximately 9.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding, which resulted in approximately 990,000 post-split shares.

All outstanding preferred shares, stock options, warrants and equity incentive plans immediately prior to the reverse stock split have generally been appropriately adjusted by dividing the number of shares of common stock into which the preferred shares, stock options, warrants and equity incentive plans are exercisable or convertible by 10,000 and multiplying the exercise or conversion price by 10,000, as a result of the reverse stock split.

The Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Inc., is acting as exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will send instructions to stockholders of record regarding the exchange of certificates for common stock.

