CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 4, 2020, Capitala Finance Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”), the text of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Charter Amendment for Reverse Stock Split

On August 3, 2020, the Company filed Articles of Amendment (the “Articles of Amendment”) to its Articles of Amendment and Restatement with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of the State of Maryland to effectuate a one-for-six reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Shares”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to take effect at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 21, 2020 (the “Effective Time”). At the Effective Time, every six (6) issued and outstanding Shares will be converted into one (1) Share. The Articles of Amendment also provide that there will be no change in the par value of $0.01 per Share as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, for example, if the one-for-six reverse stock split were effective as of August 3, 2020, the number of outstanding Shares would be reduced from 16,266,484 to approximately 2,711,080, subject to adjustments due to the cancellation of fractional shares associated with the Reverse Stock Split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split and fractional shares will be eliminated by paying cash for the fair value of a fractional portion of Shares. The Reverse Stock Split will apply to all of the Company’s outstanding Shares and therefore will not affect any shareholder’s relative ownership percentage. Shareholders will receive information from the Company’s transfer agent or their broker-dealer regarding their holdings of Shares following the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders are not required to take any action to effectuate the exchange of their stock.

The foregoing description of the Articles of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete Articles of Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

On August 4, 2020, the Company made available on its website, http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the Earnings Release.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

3.1 Articles of Amendment 99.1 Press release dated August 4, 2020



Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. It invests in mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, as well as senior and second-lien loans and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower middle-market and middle-market companies. It invests in various sectors, which include oil and gas services, consumer electronics, transportation, financial services and business services. It is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.