Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
On March 9, 2021, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached Exhibit 99.1 are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
(d) Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press release issued by Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on March 9, 2021 relating to financial results
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d151499dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Regulus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Recent Updates Completed Enrollment in First Cohort of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (“ADPKD”) Closed $19M Private Financing LA JOLLA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state. The Company’s Regulus microMarkers division is focused on identifying microRNAs as biomarkers of human disease. It has a research collaboration with Biogen focused on the discovery of microRNAs as biomarkers for multiple sclerosis and has completed research for another pharmaceutical company to explore microRNAs as biomarkers for specific patient populations. The Company is developing RG-101, an N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome, and RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107.
An ad to help with our costs