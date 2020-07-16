REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 16.1 Letter from Fruci and Associates II, PLLC dated July 14, 2020



REGI U S INC Exhibit

EX-16.1 2 ex16-1.htm Exhibit 16.1 509.624.9223 [email protected] 802 N. Washington St. Spokane,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and building axial vane-type rotary engine known as the RadMax rotary technology (the RadMax Engine). The RadMax rotary technology is used in the design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps. The Company owns the United States marketing and intellectual rights, and has a project cost sharing agreement for the further development of the RadMax Engine. The Company’s subsidiary is Rad Max Technologies, Inc.