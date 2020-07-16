Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 16, 2020, Insteel Industries, Inc. (“Insteel” or the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2020. A copy of this release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the related information in Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.