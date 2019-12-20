Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



About Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam. Its product candidates for pain indications include injectable meloxicam, a product candidate in development for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; Dex-IN, a product candidate under development for the treatment of post-operative pain; Dex-SL, a product candidate for the treatment of chronic pain, and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate used by injection into the spine for pain associated with surgery or certain types of chronic pain and which the Company pursues as a topical product for local application to treat serious pain associated with nerve damage to local tissues (neuropathies), especially of the lower extremities, which can occur in diabetic patients.