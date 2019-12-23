Catasys, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On December 16, 2019, Catasys, Inc. (the “Company”) and Mr. Christopher Shirley, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, entered into a Modification of Employment Agreement (the “Modification”) to his original employment agreement dated May 16, 2017. to the terms of the Modification, amongst other things, Mr. Shirley’s base salary was increased from $285,000 to $345,000 annually, and Mr. Shirley shall receive a qualified incentive stock option to purchase 65,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company under and subject to all the provisions of the Company’s 2017 Stock Incentive Plan.

The Modification is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

CATASYS, INC. Exhibit

