RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 9, 2020, following notification by Cary L. Baker of his departure from the company to pursue a new opportunity, RealNetworks, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael J. Ensing as interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Mr. Baker\’s departure on February 15, 2020. Mr. Ensing will commence his engagement with the company on January 10 as a strategic advisor.
Mr. Ensing most recently served as Chief Financial Officer from October 2014 to November 2019 of TVI, Inc., doing business as Savers, Value Village and Unique stores, a Washington-based company. Previously, Mr. Ensing served in Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles at Knowledge Universe, from 2012 to 2014, and in various financial leadership positions at Microsoft Corporation, from 2004 to 2012. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ensing served in various roles at consulting companies, including McKinsey & Co. and Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Ensing, age 52, holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
to the rules and regulations of the SEC, the attached exhibits are deemed to have been furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC.
REALNETWORKS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressreleasecfotransition0.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1RealNetworks Appoints Mike Ensing as Interim CFO,…
About RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc. (RealNetworks) is engaged in creating applications and services, which help in connecting with digital media. The Company provides the digital media services and products it creates to consumers, mobile carriers and other businesses. It operates through three segments: RealPlayer Group, Mobile Entertainment and Games. Its RealPlayer Group business consists of its photo and video sharing product, RealTimes and its RealPlayer media player software, and related products and services. Its Mobile Entertainment segment consists primarily of the digital media services, which it provides to network service providers as software as a service (SaaS) offerings. It owns and operates casual games service, offering casual games through digital downloads, online subscription play, third-party portals, social networks and mobile devices. Its casual games include board, card, puzzle, word and hidden-object games. It develops, publishes, licenses and distributes casual games.

