RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 9, 2020, following notification by Cary L. Baker of his departure from the company to pursue a new opportunity, RealNetworks, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael J. Ensing as interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Mr. Baker\’s departure on February 15, 2020. Mr. Ensing will commence his engagement with the company on January 10 as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Ensing most recently served as Chief Financial Officer from October 2014 to November 2019 of TVI, Inc., doing business as Savers, Value Village and Unique stores, a Washington-based company. Previously, Mr. Ensing served in Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles at Knowledge Universe, from 2012 to 2014, and in various financial leadership positions at Microsoft Corporation, from 2004 to 2012. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ensing served in various roles at consulting companies, including McKinsey & Co. and Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Ensing, age 52, holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

