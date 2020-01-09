Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

On November 24, 2019, the Company engaged AJ Robbins CPA LLC (the “New Accountant”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The engagement of the New Accountant was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Prior to retaining the New Accountant, the Company did not consult with the New Accountant regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either contemplated or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a “disagreement” or a “reportable event” (as those terms are defined in Item 304 of Regulation S-K).



About Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Story continues below

Alterola Biotech, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on nutrition and health chewing gum with natural-based ingredients. It intends to expand its product line with gums having medical effects, such as painkillers and antihistamine medications with gum delivery. The Company’s products under development include Appetite suppressor, Cholesterol suppressor, Antioxidant gum, Motion sickness suppressor and Vitamin gum. Appetite suppressor is a chewing gum containing an extract of Hoodia gordonii and 2-hydroxyoleic acid, and is directed to treatment of obesity, hypertension and metabolic disorders. Cholesterol suppressor consists of Curcumin, the dietary polyphenol isolated from turmeric, which can inhibit cholesterol uptake in the enterocytes. It also focuses on pharmaceutical chewing gum, such as Painkiller and Anti-Histamine. As of March 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.