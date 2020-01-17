REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC. (NASDAQ:RGSE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (the “Company”) has posted the attached business update related to the Company’s business to the investor relations section of its website on January 16, 2020. A copy of the business update is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information under this Item 7.01 and the business update attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished by the Company to Item 7.01. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained under this Item 7.01 and the business update attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. In addition, this information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Business update, dated January 16, 2020



Real Goods Solar, Inc. Exhibit

