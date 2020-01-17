SEC Filings MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of form 8-K. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 of the Company and PointR, the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and related notes thereto, are filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report and are incorporated by reference herein.



MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 ex23-1.htm CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We consent to the incorporation in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A of Mateon Therapeutics,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.