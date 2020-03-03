RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:RAND) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 3, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rand Capital Corporation (the “Company”) declared a special dividend on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock of $1.62 per share payable on May 11, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 2, 2020. The special dividend will be paid in cash or shares of the Company’s common stock at the election of each shareholder, although the total amount of cash to be distributed to all shareholders will be limited to 20% of the total special dividend to be paid to all shareholders. The remainder of the special dividend (80%) will be paid in the form of shares of the Company’s common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given shareholder will be dependent upon his or her election as well as elections of other shareholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation described above. The news release containing this information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 3, 2020



